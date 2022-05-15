Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Aflac worth $160,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Aflac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

AFL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $56.28. 3,061,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

