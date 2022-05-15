Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 638.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $166,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at $919,577.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.49. The company had a trading volume of 418,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,455. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

