Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,006 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $175,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

IWV traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.62. 763,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,625. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.74 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

