Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,012 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.87% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $180,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after buying an additional 203,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,857,000 after buying an additional 321,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,653,000 after buying an additional 85,377 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,144,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,254,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.81. 309,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,106. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $175.31 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.