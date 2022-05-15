Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 532 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

