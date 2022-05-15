Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

