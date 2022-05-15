Good Life Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.