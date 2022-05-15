Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after buying an additional 131,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,231,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,019,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,948,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $58.04.

