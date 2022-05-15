Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $188.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

