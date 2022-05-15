Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $473,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 365.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 250.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $74.02 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.63.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

