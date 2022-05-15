Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,499 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,965,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at 26.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 38.28. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 74.59.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

