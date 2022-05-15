Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodman Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. Goodman Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

