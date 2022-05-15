GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.24.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 379.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 155.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

