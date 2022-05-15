Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,869 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Gritstone bio worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRTS opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 712.33% and a negative return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

