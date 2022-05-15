Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.8212 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 102.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.