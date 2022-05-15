GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 3.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $252,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,828 shares of company stock worth $30,078,128. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,776. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.67 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

