GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,491,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,739 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 6.9% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $553,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.40. 5,068,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.