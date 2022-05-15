Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 2,240 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $3,786,944. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.10. 1,888,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,757. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.