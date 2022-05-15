Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 4,440 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $98.71. 1,214,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,512. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $94.79 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

