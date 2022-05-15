Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,034. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

