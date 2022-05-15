Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $20,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in BCE by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BCE by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 1,166,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.81%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.