Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,115 shares of company stock valued at $69,708,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. 9,229,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,108,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average is $138.91. The stock has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

