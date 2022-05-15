Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,117,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 681.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 561,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after buying an additional 447,480 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 818,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,403. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

