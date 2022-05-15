Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 792 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. 5,464,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

