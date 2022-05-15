Guardian Capital LP Acquires 67,179 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.42% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $41,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

BEP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 348,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

