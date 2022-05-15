Guardian Capital LP Has $29.55 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.86.

APD traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.71. 661,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,547. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

