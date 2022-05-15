Guardian Capital LP Lowers Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TIXT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 71,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

