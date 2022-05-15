Guardian Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.24% of Colliers International Group worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Colliers International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.69. 132,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,672. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.35 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

