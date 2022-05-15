Guardian Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $31.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.92. 1,908,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.72 and a 200 day moving average of $585.04. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.