Guardian Capital LP Sells 460,116 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,116 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 1.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $106,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,158,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,825,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after buying an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,325,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 43.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,438,000 after buying an additional 221,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,752,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,793. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

