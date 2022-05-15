GYEN (GYEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $246,416.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and approximately $246,416.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00502052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,016.11 or 1.78257146 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004578 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

