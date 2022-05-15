Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Harbor Custom Development updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.