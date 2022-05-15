Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $5,640,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $4,176,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $3,049,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 325,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

