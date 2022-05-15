Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $35.73 million and $14.53 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.84 or 0.00170050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 694,237 coins and its circulating supply is 676,210 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

