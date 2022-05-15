Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

