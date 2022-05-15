Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Lesley Billow Sells 968 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) SVP Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $13,261.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $672,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lesley Billow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $14,616.80.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,002 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,962 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after acquiring an additional 707,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.