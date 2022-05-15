HC Wainwright Cuts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $125.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.55.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 119.80% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company’s revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares in the company, valued at $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,168 shares of company stock worth $1,411,832. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

