Head-To-Head Review: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) & AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 36.53% 8.97% 1.21% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and AMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.01%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and AMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $186.75 million 3.32 $70.65 million $1.37 9.25 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

AMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans; construction loans; lot loans; home equity line of credit and loans; and vehicle loans for motorcycles, wave runners, snowmobiles, motor homes, campers/travel trailers, and boats and boat trailers. In addition, it provides merchant, remote deposit, receivables financing, and ACH banking services; online, mobile, voice, and youth banking services; investment, estate, business, and personal financial planning services; debit/ATM and credit cards; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; health savings account; and safe deposit boxes. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Indiana, as well as through its four full-service banking offices located in Munster, Dyer, Hammond, and Crown Point, Indiana. AMB Financial Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

