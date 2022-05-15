Hegic Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Hegic has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $422,532.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00105102 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

