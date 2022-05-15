Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Cap of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00230017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00016767 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003116 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

