Hellenic Coin One Day Volume Reaches $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00226277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016022 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002888 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

