HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Shares of HMNF opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. HMN Financial has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.16.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.