HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HMSVF has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded HomeServe to a hold rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($12.58) to GBX 810 ($9.99) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HomeServe from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeServe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $487.20.

OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $12.45 on Thursday. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

