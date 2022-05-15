HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will announce $79.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $86.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $317.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.80 million to $331.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $362.00 million, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $377.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $39.23. 162,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $733.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 27.34%.
About HomeStreet (Get Rating)
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
