HOPR Achieves Market Cap of $22.19 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. HOPR has a market capitalization of $22.19 million and $391,005.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00496270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.71 or 1.83058000 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004546 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

