Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of HBP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. Huttig Building Products has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9,515.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.
Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.
