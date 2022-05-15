Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HBP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. Huttig Building Products has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 66.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9,515.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

