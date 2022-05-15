HYCON Reaches Market Cap of $195,426.32 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $195,426.32 and $54,580.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HYCON has traded down 47.5% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00043028 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.