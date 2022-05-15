I/O Coin Achieves Market Cap of $224,100.97 (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $224,100.97 and approximately $5.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00206030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00301585 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,577,238 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

