iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $87.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAFNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $$45.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

