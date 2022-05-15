ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00496270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.71 or 1.83058000 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004546 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

